Bigg Boss 19 December 4 Episode Written Update: Malti Chahar evicted as Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt enter final week

The December 4 episode of Bigg Boss 19 delivered a crucial mid-week eviction, setting the stage for the grand finale. Episode 103 featured tense moments, emotional confessions, and a significant elimination as Malti Chahar exited the show just days before the finale. The episode highlighted Malti’s disagreements with Pranit More and her interactions with the housemates throughout the day, ending with the announcement of the season’s top five finalists.

Mid-week eviction confirms top five finalists

The episode began with the housemates waking up to the Nach Baliye song. In the garden area, Malti Chahar told Tanya Mittal that she would stay in touch only with Pranit More and Zeishan Quadri after the show. Later, in the kitchen, Malti commented on Gaurav Khanna, saying he is “scared of his wife, Akanksha Chamola,” adding that it made her want to get married someday.

Malti then appeared in a saree, leading to a light exchange where Pranit teasingly called her “aunty.” While playfully pushing each other, Pranit accidentally kicked Malti, which upset her. He apologized, but she asked for time and refused to respond immediately.

Bigg Boss later gathered all the unsafe contestants for the mid-week elimination. Pranit More went first and saw white smoke, followed by Amaal, who became the second finalist. Tanya Mittal secured her position as the third finalist, saying “Jai Shree Ram” while thanking supporters. Pranit More later became the fourth finalist.

Eventually, Malti Chahar was eliminated, making Farrhana Bhatt the fifth finalist of Bigg Boss 19. While leaving, Malti chose not to hug Amaal and Pranit due to her earlier disagreements. Pranit broke down after her eviction and said he felt guilty, and Amaal consoled him.

Here’s what the finalists shared about their highs and lows

Bigg Boss assembled all finalists in the living area and asked them to reflect on their life journeys. Gaurav Khanna revealed he was conned by friends in 2011 and became emotional as he recalled the difficult period. He said meeting his wife Akanksha, working in Anupamaa, and winning Celebrity MasterChef India were high points.

Tanya Mittal cried while remembering low phases from her past. Amaal commented that “Ekta Kapoor perfectly chose her for her show.” Pranit More discussed missing his grandmother’s last moments and shared that he lost his job before entering the house. He added that he fulfilled his parents’ dream by buying a home before joining Bigg Boss.

Amaal Mallik spoke about his depression and revealed that he was “thrown out of 47 films.” Farrhana Bhatt shared that her parents separated soon after her birth and talked about her biggest regret, adding that she planned to quit acting in January 2025. Amaal later sang the Yaadein title track for the finalists.

Bigg Boss introduced the new winner’s trophy and asked finalists to predict the winner. Most contestants voted for Pranit More, believing he could lift the trophy. With the top five confirmed, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Farrhana Bhatt, the stage is set for an exciting finish to Bigg Boss 19.

