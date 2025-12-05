Bigg Boss 19, December 5, Episode Highlights: Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt get emotional watching their journey video

Bigg Boss 19, December 5, Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal talks about her business, recalling how a person who worked under one of her relatives was delighted to find out that she has now set up her own factory. Gaurav Khanna asks about the factory, but she refuses to spill more details. Later, when the Anupamaa actor engages in a conversation with Tanya, inquiring about her aim in life. The social media influencer mentions her desperation for fame.

Further, Gaurav Khanna’s journey video unfolds, leaving him overwhelmed. A rush of emotions runs through his mind as the clip plays. It shows his friendship with Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Pranit More. Bigg Boss calls him ‘TV ka superstar’ and praises him for being the biggest green flag for his wife, Akanksha. The fights, the vulnerabilities, the heartbreak, the laughter, the journey video has it all.

Later, Farrhana Bhatt’s journey video is played. The master of the house highlights how housemates have taunted her for being ‘heartless.’ The Laila Majnu actress gets emotional as Bigg Boss narrates her stint in the house. He mentions how Farrhana entered as a newcomer but got evicted too soon, only to re-enter the house with even more fire.

The clip gives a glimpse of her huge fights, emotional breakdown, and even fun moments. There comes a point when the video takes Farrhana back to the family week when she reunited with her mom. After the video ends, the actress expresses her happiness and hugs Tanya, saying, “Main heroine hun.” The latter comments, “So proud of you.”

Then, Bigg Boss talks about Amaal Mallik's journey to him. The master of the house elaborates on the times when the music composer went through highs and lows during the game. However, the episode ends before his journey video is played, which will be shown in the next episode.

