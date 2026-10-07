Bigg Boss 19 fame Kunickaa Sadanand’s mother Kalyani passes away at 83

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 19 fame Kunickaa Sadanand is grieving the loss of her mother, Kalyani Sadanand, who passed away at the age of 83. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her mother and remember her with a heartfelt note. Sharing her tribute, Kunickaa wrote, “Rest in peace mumma, the world will not be the same without you.”



Kunickaa Sadanand announces mother’s demise

In her emotional tribute, Kunickaa expressed gratitude for everything her mother gave her throughout her life. She wrote, “My Mumma, I love you, thank you for everything you hv given me, the love, the guidance, the confidence to dream and dare the world, the looks, the personality, the strength to endure what life bestows on me. My darling Empress Mrs Kalyani Sadanand, you will always be alive in the hearts of the ppl you touched, friends and family remember you as this fun-loving, joyful, friendly person, who always had something nice and witty to share.”

She further wrote, “I’m sure you are happy to be united with your siblings and your loved ones. Rest in Peace my Mumma, you fulfilled all your responsibilities with utmost love and care, as a wife, a mother, sister, a grandmother, and all the other relationships in your life.”

Kunickaa’s son and actor Ayaan Lal also remembered his grandmother in the comments, writing, “Miss you nani.” Her Bigg Boss 19 co-stars Neelam Giri and Natalia also expressed their condolences following the news. Kalyani’s last rites will reportedly take place in Goa, while the remaining rituals will be conducted later in Mumbai.



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