Bigg Boss 19: Fans call Ashnoor Kaur’s eviction ‘unfair’, say 'she maintained herself better than' Tanya Mittal

Ashnoor Kaur’s sudden eviction from Bigg Boss 19 has become one of the most talked-about moments of the season. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, saw a major turn on the November 29, 2025 episode when the actor was asked to leave after she hit contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task. While the rumors of her exit had been circulating for days, the confirmation led to a wave of reactions on social media, with many viewers calling the eviction “unfair.”

Fans on Twitter calls Ashnoor Kaur’s eviction ‘unfair’

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan reprimanded Ashnoor for her behavior towards Tanya Mittal and said her action was “purely intentional.” Soon after, she was evicted from Bigg Boss 19. Moments later, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with posts supporting her. One viewer wrote, “Ashnoor Kaur has been thrown and kicked out from Bigg Boss 19 for hitting Tanya Mittal intentionally.”

Here's how the viewers reacted:

Another user blamed Gaurav Khanna for the outcome, posting, “Thank you Gaurav Khanna because of you Ashnoor Kaur is out… he made sure to bring and stretch the topic.” A third fan expressed sadness over her emotional moment before leaving the house, writing, “The way she said ‘mujhe journey video dekhna tha’ really breaks my heart, she is so sensitive.”

Many viewers also highlighted how close she was to reaching the finale. One reaction read, “This one line from Ashnoor Kaur sums up the heartbreak of an eviction right before the finish line. Your journey was memorable!” Another user added, “Abhishek and Ashnoor will always be two of my favourite Bigg Boss contestants.”

A section of the audience pointed fingers at Gaurav Khanna, the first finalist of the season. They believed that he repeatedly brought up the topic during discussions, which may have influenced viewers’ perception. Some even claimed he “used Ashnoor for votes,” though others disagreed and said the decision was based solely on the incident.

Despite the controversy, Ashnoor’s journey on Bigg Boss 19 remained notable. A well-known TV actress, she started her career as a child artist and became popular through shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and films such as Manmarziyaan and Sanju.

