Bigg Boss 19 finale countdown begins, makers set to drop mid-week eviction twist

The finale week has officially begun in Bigg Boss 19, and the makers have added a new twist to intensify the final race. A new promo hints that the top 5 door is about to open, but before that, one contestant will have to exit the game. With six contestants remaining, the mid-week eviction is expected to shift the dynamics of the show once again.

In the new promo, Bigg Boss announces, “Iss season ke 5 finalists ke liye finale ka reverse countdown shuru ho chuka hain. Aap 6 mein se kisi ek ke safar ka closure aaj hi hojayega.” (The reverse countdown to select this season’s top 5 finalists has begun. One of the six contestants will see their journey end today.) The housemates are also shown placing chits into a pit. While the nature of the task is still unclear, viewers will find out what happens in the December 4 episode. This mid-week eviction is likely to determine who reaches the final stage of Bigg Boss 19.

Farrhana and Tanya’s heated exchange takes center stage

Along with the eviction twist, another promo featuring a tense argument between Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal has grabbed attention. The clip opens with Farrhana saying, “Tanya ne mujhe bola tha ki mujhe ghar mein sabse strong tum lagti ho. Agar mera competition koi hai toh woh tum ho. Ab kya ho gaya uss soch ka?” (Tanya once told me that she sees me as the strongest in the house and believes I’m her biggest competition. What happened to that thought now?) Tanya responds calmly, “Waqt ke saath cheezein badal jaati hain.”

Farrhana then counters, “Waqt ke saath cheezein nahi, tumhare plans badal jaate hain. Tumhe aage badhne ke liye logon ka sahara lena padta hai. Aise games mere saath mat khelo.” (It’s not things that change with time, it’s your plans that do. You need others’ support to move ahead. Don’t play such games with me.) She also adds, “Tum iss ghar mein rehti ho, neighbour nahi ho. Shame on you.” Tanya replies, “Shame on you. Jab main tumse baat nahi kar rahi hoon toh beech mein kyun aa rahi ho?”

The exchange continues as Farrhana says, “Tumhara yeh move kaam nahi karega, kuch naya socho.” Tanya answers, “Aaj ka jhagda tick hogaya na. Isliye tum winner nahi ban sakti.” Farrhana closes the argument by saying, “Mujhe farak nahi padta, main bas tumhari asliyat dikhana chahti thi. Jao yahan se.” (I don’t care. I just wanted to show your real face. Now go away.)

With the finale countdown started, fans are curious about which contestant may leave the show in today’s episode. The mid-week eviction twist, the top 5 announcement, and the growing tensions in the house have created strong buzz.

