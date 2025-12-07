Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Salman Khan breaks down remembering Dharamendra, "Unse better koi aadmi nahi hai"

Veteran actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. Host Salman Khan got emotional remembering the veteran actor on the stage of Bigg Boss 19. He bursts into tears, recalling Dharamendra, and says he has followed him throughout his career. The Sikandar actor says, "We lost the most amazing man. I don't think Dharam ji se better koi aadmi hai."

Salman Khan went on to add, "Unhone jo apni life jee hai, king size ji hai. 60 saal diya unhone entertainment mein. Sab se amazing baat yeh hai ki jis waqt se unhone film industry join kiya tab se lekar last tak, unhein bas achaa kaam karna hai (The number of years he has lived, he has lived a king-size life. Dharam ji has spent 60 years in the entertainment industry. The incredible thing is that from the time he joined the film industry till the end, he just wanted to do good work).

Expressing his grief and pain of losing the He-Man of Bollywood, Salman says, "He passed away on November 24, and that's my father's birthday. Kal is the 8th, it's dharam ji's birthday and my mom's birthday. God bless you Dharam ji. God bless you all. There are two funerals, which were the best ever. One was Sooraj Barjatya's mom, and the second one was Dharamji's. The prayer meeting of Dharmendra was conducted with dignity and honor."

Further, the Bigg Boss 19 host appreciates Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for hosting the prayer meeting without compromising their dignity. "Ro toh sab rahe the lekin jo ek decorum hona chahiye, respect hona chahiye, celebration of life hona chahiye, that was there (Everyone was crying but there was decorum, respect, and celebration of life). Hats off to the boys (Sunny and Bobby), every funeral should be conducted with such dignity," concluded Salman.

