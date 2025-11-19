Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna gets a reality check as wife Akanksha Chamola advises him to distance himself from Farrhana Bhatt

Bigg Boss 19’s Family Week brought emotional reunions, but Gaurav Khanna’s meeting with his wife Akanksha Chamola stood out for its honest and direct guidance. After waiting over three months, Akanksha entered the house and immediately gave Gaurav a clear reality check. She urged him to focus on his own journey, be confident in his decisions, and avoid holding back in the game.

During their conversation, Akanksha Chamola encouraged Gaurav Khanna to bring out his competitive side. She told him to stop playing too safely and pay attention to his individual progress. “You need to be a little selfish,” she advised, adding that he should not worry too much about how others interpret his actions. According to her, Gaurav has been performing well but needs to show more assertiveness in key moments of the show.

Akanksha’s clear warning about Farrhana Bhatt

One of the strongest points in their discussion came when Akanksha advised Gaurav to stay away from contestant Farrhana Bhatt. She called the association “unnecessary” and “not worth it,” encouraging him to concentrate on his own strategy rather than getting involved in situations that drain his energy. Akanksha reminded him that some housemates have been “talking bad about him behind his back,” making it important for him to stay alert and firm in his decisions.

She also mentioned that Gaurav’s biggest competitors at the moment are Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. Her comments gave Gaurav clarity on how viewers outside the house are observing his game. She assured him that he has strong support from fans, which should motivate him to trust his instincts.

Akanksha also explained that not everyone in the house thinks the way he does. She pointed out that others are not following morals and ethics in the same way, and said, “No one here is thinking like you, no one is following ethics and morals the way you are. So go all in.” Her message aimed to push Gaurav to express himself openly, be more vocal, and take stronger stands when required.

