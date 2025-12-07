Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: How to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money, voting details and star guests

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is set to take place on 7 December, marking the end of more than three months of confrontations, alliances and emotional moments inside the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The season began on 24 August with 18 contestants, and the competition has now reached its final stage with a strong Top 5. One of them will lift the diamond-studded Bigg Boss trophy and take home a major cash prize.

The finale event will stream live on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm, while TV viewers can catch the episode on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The 24-hour live feed ended just before the voting lines opened. The voting window closes on 7 December at 10 am, and fans must cast their votes on the JioHotstar app after registering with their basic details.

Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 19

The season has narrowed down to five finalists after over 100 days inside the house. The Top 5 include Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal.

Reports indicate that this year’s winner is expected to take home Rs 50–55 lakh, although the makers have not officially announced the prize amount. Along with the cash prize, the winner will receive the highly talked-about diamond-studded trophy, designed in line with the season’s theme Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar. The trophy also features Salman Khan’s signature folded-hands gesture, adding a personal touch to the design.

Here’s what to expect at the finale

The finale night is expected to feature performances, special segments and emotional moments as the finalists complete their journey. Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will appear as special guests. They will join Salman Khan on stage to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing on 25 December. Their presence is expected to add glamour and star appeal to the evening.

Fans will also witness a short live-voting segment, usually lasting 10–15 minutes, once the Top 2 finalists are revealed. This round will determine the official winner of Bigg Boss 19.

The finale will be livestreamed on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm, and the broadcast will air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. To vote, viewers must download the JioHotstar app from the Play Store or App Store and register with their name, phone number, email ID and other basic details.

