BIGG BOSS 19 GRAND FINALE: Pranit More gets ELIMINATED after Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal from Salman Khan-hosted show

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is already under way, and the excitement is at its peak. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has now seen its third elimination of Pranit More after Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. His Bigg Boss journey, which began on 24 August 2025 along with 18 other contestants, saw a teary-eyed end as he stepped out of the house before the final leg of the competition. Known for many heartfelt moments, and confrontations, Pranit's exit has left fans both shocked and nostalgic as they revisit his most memorable moments in the house.

With Pranit More's departure, the season has now come down to only Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt, who will battle it out for the coveted trophy. Each of these finalists has carved out a unique space in the hearts of viewers, whether through strategic gameplay, emotional authenticity, or sheer entertainment value. As the finale night unfolds, anticipation continues to build, with fans speculating who will emerge victorious after more than three months of drama, alliances, and unforgettable moments. The stage is set, the stakes are high, and the journey of Bigg Boss 19 is about to reach its thrilling conclusion.

As the finale has kickstarted with a bang tonight, audiences eagerly await both the winner’s announcement and the conclusion of a season filled with standout performances. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will also be joining Salman Khan on the show to promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing on 25 December.

As the show reaches its final, nail-biting moments, excitement among viewers has skyrocketed, with endless speculation about who will lift the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy. Adding to the suspense, fans will soon get the chance to cast decisive votes during a brief live-voting window, typically lasting 10-15 minutes, once the Top 2 finalists are announced. This last-minute voting sprint will ultimately crown the official winner of the season, making every second and every vote count. The finale is now livestreaming on JioHotstar and the broadcast has been airing on Colors TV from 10:30 pm.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: After Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal gets evicted ahead of grand finale