Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Salman Khan slams Baseer Ali, asks ‘why you got bitter against the show’

In the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan didn’t hold back as he asked Baseer Ali why he went negative and bitter about the show after his eviction. Salman addressed Baseer’s remarks, questioning why his attitude changed after the eviction and why the makers were blamed for it.

Salman firmly asked, “Why did you get bitter when we didn’t remove you? Thodi reality pe aa jao… If I had so many complaints against the show, I wouldn’t have come here (to the grand finale) at all. The fact is simple, you still need the show.” His sharp words left Baseer visibly stunned, while the other housemates watched silently.

To this, Baseer Ali replied, “I wanted to complete my journey, hence I decided to come to the grand finale.”

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star tried to explain to him that it was the audience who voted him out with fewer votes. Salman Khan made him understand that it was not the makers of the show who did that.

The discussion followed with Salman Khan asking Nehal Chudasama if Baseer Ali really blocked him on social media after the eviction. To this, she confirmed, saying that Baseer watched some clips of the reality show and decided to block her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens are reacting to Salman Khan taking Baseer Ali's class

With the finale drawing closer, it remains to see who lifts the trophy among Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More or Tanya Mittal.