Bigg Boss 19 new promo: Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar get into heated argument, Pranit More questions friendship

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 shows a fresh clash between Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar, sparking curiosity among fans about whether this argument will escalate into a major conflict. Amaal and Malti were seen in a heated exchange, with the music composer saying, "Aisehi nai bola tha mein janani." Malti responded firmly, "Aurat bolna band karo kisiko janani, aurat, kya hain ye."

The argument intensified when Farrhana Bhatt intervened, advising Malti, "Tumhare muh se aur bhi vaahiyat lafz nikle hain tum chup hi raho toh behtar hain." (Even worse words have come from your mouth; it’s better if you stay quiet.) Malti Chahar defended herself, saying, "Mujhe nai acha lagta koi chugli kare toh bolo aurat hain ye, kya matlab hain ye." (I don’t like it when someone gossips and calls this a ‘woman,’ what does that even mean?)

Amaal Mallik shot back, "Ye shabd badaa pyaara hain jo tu bol rahi hain? That is more demeaning." (Are these words really so nice that you are saying? That is more demeaning.) Later, Malti was seen talking to Pranit, who remarked, "Tere dost hi teri side nahi lere." (Even your friends aren’t taking your side.)

She replied, "Dosti ka ek bhi kaam nahi kar rahe na tu na woh. Taunt maare jaare ek dusre ko." (Neither you nor they are doing anything for friendship. You keep taunting each other.) Pranit reminded her, "Tu bhi jaake taane hi toh maar rahi hain," (You are also going and throwing taunts.), but Malti walked out, signaling unresolved tensions.

In the previous episode, Amaal Mallik had taunted Tanya Mittal for her actions, leaving her upset. The conversation escalated further when Amaal clashed with Gaurav Khanna over the struggles of artists in the industry. Amaal claimed he was an 'anti-nepotism' product, while Gaurav explained that initial breaks often depend on personal connections rather than talent. Their insider versus outsider debate became intense after Gaurav said, "Jahan tera struggle shuru hua hai, hum aspire karte hain woh," to which Amaal responded by defending his own journey and struggles without family backing.

Meanwhile, Farrhana lost patience with Malti Chahar after a minor kitchen disagreement, which spiraled into a larger argument. Malti later confronted Ashnoor Kaur about her tone, leading to a heated exchange that Bigg Boss had to intervene in.

