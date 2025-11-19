Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Amaal Mallik in tears as Armaan Malik enters the house, fans say, 'please don't cut any scene of them'

Bigg Boss 19’s Family Week continues to bring emotional moments, and the latest promo has struck a chord with fans. In a new promo by JioHotstar, singer Armaan Malik enters the Bigg Boss house to meet his brother Amaal Mallik, creating one of the most heartfelt moments of the season. The promo shows Amaal breaking down as soon as he sees Armaan, leading to a warm and emotional reunion.

Armaan Malik’s surprise entry leaves Amaal Mallik in tears

According to the promo, Armaan walks into the house while singing his famous song Kaun Tujhe, and Amaal couldn't move because of the freeze task. Armaan hugs his brother as Amaal stands still, visibly emotional. Bigg Boss then says, “Amaal, release,” allowing him to finally embrace Armaan. The two brothers share a long hug, and Amaal is seen wiping away tears.

Armaan Malik has been openly supporting Amaal from the beginning of the show. A few days ago, he encouraged fans to vote for his brother on social media. On Instagram, he wrote, “As Bigg Boss enters its final phase, your support for my brother Amaal Mallik means more than ever. Please head to the @jiohotstar app and cast your vote for him! FYI – you can vote more than once, so shower him with all the love.”

He also addressed the negativity surrounding Amaal during his Bigg Boss journey. Armaan had earlier posted, “Sometimes I feel so bad seeing all this negativity around Amaal. Since the day he stepped in the Bigg Boss house, people just don’t know him and the kind of person he is. People are just misunderstanding him for no reason.”

Here are some fan comments:

The new promo has led to a wave of reactions from fans online. One user wrote, “Amaal didn’t expect Armaan to come here. Such a good surprise for him.” Another fan said, “The cutest brothers duo.” Many viewers also requested the makers to show the full segment without edits, saying, “Please don’t cut any scene of them.”

