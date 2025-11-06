Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Amaal Mallik tries to mend things with Tanya Mittal after task fallout but she says, ‘We’re done’

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal’s friendship appears to be on the rocks. The video shows Amaal trying to clear the air with Tanya after their heated argument during the Search Engine Task. However, Tanya seems unwilling to engage, hinting at an emotional fallout between the two.

Amaal is seen saying, “Sunna meri baat. Aakhri baar baat karna hain toh aakhri baar baat karle. Kuch puchna chahta hu. Sunn meri baat Tanya.” To this, Tanya responds firmly, “I don’t want to talk to you, Amaal.” Amaal tries to explain, adding, “You don’t owe me an explanation, I get it. Bohot gusse mein main bhi sunta hu, teri baat ko har baar suna hain.” Tanya ends the conversation with, “You said enough in the task, Amaal. We’re done.”

What led to the fallout between Amaal and Tanya?

In the previous episode, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal’s bond took a hit during the Search Engine Task. The task, which decided the housemates’ weekly ration, quickly turned into one of the most intense segments of Bigg Boss 19.

It began when Malti Chahar teased Tanya, calling her “Badi sachchi hai,” sparking the first argument of the day. Later, when Bigg Boss asked Amaal to share his views about Tanya, he didn’t hold back. Amaal accused her of being “fake” and “constantly switching sides.”

He said, “Tanya flips whenever it suits her and plays emotional to maintain her image.” Amaal also mentioned that Tanya once called Zeishan and Gaurav her brothers, but later “backstabbed” them. When Tanya asked if she had ever seemed genuine to him, Amaal replied, “Never.”

Tanya defended herself, saying that there might have been misunderstandings, but she had always been real. Neelam Giri stepped in to support Tanya, saying Amaal’s remarks were too personal. Amaal then called Neelam “emotional and dumb,” to which she calmly responded, “Yes, I’m dumb,” earning appreciation from the other housemates.

Here’s what happened after the task

After the heated task, Mridul Tiwari was asked to announce the results. He awarded 90 percent of the ration to the contestants, but the decision caused new arguments. Malti tried to influence his call, leading to a clash with Abhishek Bajaj, while Farhana Bhatt called the verdict “unfair.”

