Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Gaurav Khanna says 'Dustbin ke tarah muh hai iska' to Farrhana as they fight over cooking duties

The new promos of Bigg Boss 19 have given viewers a clear idea that the finale week will not be short of drama. The latest clips focus on a heated argument between Gaurav and Farrhana over food and kitchen duties. Their conversation quickly escalates, leading to strong reactions from other housemates.

According to the promo, Gaurav Khanna is seen getting frustrated and saying, “You have used all the eggs, I don’t know what to make.” Farrhana responds, “Please make lunch, why won’t you make it?” Gaurav immediately counters, “Make it yourself, the kitchen is all yours.”

Amaal Mallik, who witnesses the argument, tries calming things down. He tells Gaurav, “She didn’t say anything wrong, brother.” However, the disagreement only grows. Gaurav explains, “You said make potatoes, I said it will be done. Now she’s saying make bhindi, where should I make it from, is this a hotel?” Farrhana retorts, “I said bhindi or anything, do you even listen to me? You’re a total fool.” Gaurav fires back, “If I’m a fool, then make it yourself.” Farrhana replies, “This shows how shallow you are inside.”

Pranit More steps in and tries to stop the argument, saying, “Both of you, stop it, yaar.” But Gaurav continues, “Kya dustbin ki tarah muh hai uska.”

Meanwhile, Tanya watches from a distance and comments in the garden area, “GK’s true nature is coming out, the way he used to act so civilized.”

Housemates question Gaurav’s game: Is he being manipulative?

In another promo, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Farrhana Bhatt discuss Gaurav’s journey on the show. Farrhana says, “The bottom line is, you haven’t done much on this show, but as a person, you are good.” Malti adds, “I don’t like manipulative people at all.”

Tanya strongly states, “I am sure if I get a chance to work with GK, I won’t do it. I will say this man is fake.” Farrhana adds, “Someone who knows a 3-month script knows not to make mistakes because it’s not written in their script.” Tanya jokes, “His script hasn’t even ended; he got a 15-week script written. We’ll have to see who the writer is.”

On the other hand, Gaurav tells Pranit, “People here have such antics, it’s really fun.” Later he adds, “Thak gaya bhai in sabko sambhalte sambhalte, tel lene jaaye sab.”

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Ashnoor Kaur addresses Tanya Mittal ‘jealousy’ claims and Salman Khan’s targeting remark