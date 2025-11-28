Bigg Boss 19 New Promos: Malti kicks Farrhana in heated fight, Shehbaz–Amaal’s fun song brings laughter

Just a week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, new promos reveal rising tensions and shifting relationships inside the house. The latest clips show a mix of explosive fights and rare lighthearted moments as contestants prepare for the final stretch of the season. The Ticket to Finale task, which has already stirred controversy, continues to impact the house dynamics.

Farrhana and Malti clash over used tissues

One newly released promo shows a heated confrontation between Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar. The argument starts over something small but quickly turns intense. Farrhana points out that Malti left used tissues on the table. As Malti walks over to clean them, Farrhana places her feet on the table, which appears to provoke Malti. In response, Malti kicks Farrhana’s leg and pushes the table aside.

This leads to an ugly verbal fight. Farrhana says, “If you kick like this, I’ll kick you out of the house.” Malti responds, “Jo bhi sadak pe rehte hain, voh bhi terese acche hote hain. Tu pata nahi yahan kar kya rahi hai. I was cleaning the table, and you intentionally kept your legs there.” Farrhana fires back, “Tu toh unse bhi gayi guzri hai.”

Here’s how the Ticket to Finale task changed equations

The Ticket to Finale task has influenced several friendships and alliances. Gaurav Khanna won the task, becoming the first finalist and the last captain of the season. However, his bond with Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur appears affected. Both were seen questioning Gaurav’s strategy. They accused him of creating a situation that made them look wrong in front of other contestants. This shift has added more tension inside the house as contestants try to secure their place before the finale.

Amid all the drama, another promo brings a refreshing moment. Shehbaz and Amaal are seen singing playful lines about the contestants while Gaurav laughs throughout. They start by singing about Ashnoor, then move on to Tanya, creating a cheerful atmosphere. The promo shows a rare lighter moment as their fun songs can make everyone smile. The show will end on December 7 and airs on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

