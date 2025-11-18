Bigg Boss 19 Nov 18 Episode Written Update: Tanya calls Farrhana ‘pagal aurat’, Gaurav reunites with wife Akanksha

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is moving closer to its grand finale. As per reports, the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale date is expected to be December 7, 2025, although viewers are still waiting for an official confirmation from the makers. Meanwhile, episode 87 of the reality show focused on family week, bringing emotional reunions, small disagreements, and a few heart-warming moments inside the BB19 house.

Tanya Mittal breaks down; Farrhana Bhatt tries to comfort her

The episode began with Tanya Mittal getting emotional, while Farrhana Bhatt tried to console her. On another side of the house, Shehbaz Badesha told Malti Chahar to fold her blanket and keep it tidy. Malti, who wasn’t feeling well, refused. Shehbaz then asked Pranit More not to support Malti and went on to call her “unhygienic.”

Ashnoor Kaur asked her father about Gaurav Khanna’s behaviour behind her back. He responded that Gaurav had been “good” and also mentioned an earlier conversation where he felt Ashnoor “could’ve handled things better” while speaking to Gaurav.

Here’s what happened in the Bigg Boss 19 kitchen

Ashnoor’s father cooked Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer for all the Bigg Boss 19 contestants, and Shehbaz joined him in the kitchen to help.

A disagreement soon followed when Tanya scolded Farrhana for spitting elaichi in the garden area. When Tanya asked her to pick it up, Farrhana refused. The argument escalated, and Tanya called her “pagal aurat.” Farrhana fired back at her and later spoke to Amaal Mallik, saying she had “never body shamed anyone on the show like Tanya.”

To smoothen things over, Tanya prepared halwa for Ashnoor’s father and apologised to him. He accepted her apology, and she encouraged the housemates to enjoy the halwa.

Kunickaa Sadanand’s family moments continued during the episode. While her son Ayaan was already in the house, the actress received another surprise when her two granddaughters entered Bigg Boss 19. Their visit brought a cheerful atmosphere to the house.

Towards the end of Bigg Boss 19 November 18 episode, Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola entered the BB19 house. The couple laughed as soon as they met, enjoying their brief reunion. Gaurav then got to spend some quality time with Akanksha during family week.

