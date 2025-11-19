Bigg Boss 19, Nov 19, Episode Highlights: Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha kiss; Farrhana's mom, Armaan Malik enter house

Bigg Boss 19, November 19, Episode Highlights: As Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, enters the house, the actor appears delighted. Pranit asks her why she chose Gaurav as her life partner. Replying to him, Akanksha says, "Hot tha mera pati. Woh time alag peak tha inka." Since the Anupamaa actor was in freeze mode, he wasn't allowed to move. One by one, the housemates warmly meet her. After a while, Akanksha tells Bigg Boss, "Gaurav ko release karo warna mai Gaurav ko adult walli pappi kar dungi." Lastly, BB asks him to unfreeze.

Giving Gaurav a reality check about Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik, Akanksha claims the two talk foul behind his back. On the other hand, the couple shares some quality time and has sweet talks. Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt's mother enters the house. Her mom adores her as Farrhana stays in the freeze mode. As soon as Bigg Boss releases her, the Laila Majnu actress falls on her mom's feet and breaks down into tears as they warmly hug each other.

Upon meeting Gaurav, Farrhana's mom says she's his fan. She even hugs Amaal, and the latter jokingly asks her, "Iski (Farrhana) zubaan itni lambi kyun hai?" Farrhana's mom sarcastically replies, "Aapse thodi chhoti hai." In one of the segments, Akanksha shares having a 9-year gap with Gaurav. While talking to Ashnoor and Pranit More, Akanksha reveals, 'We didn't date, we straight away got married."

While Tanya Mittal engages in a conversation with Malti Chahar, Amaal and Ashnoor discuss how the former devises a strategy to comfort someone who gets sidelined by the house. Further, Akanksha explains being not ready to have kids with Gaurav. "Mere bahut saare reasons hain. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jab aap itne excuses dhundhte ho, then you're not ready. Jisko karna hota hai na woh yeh sab nahi sochta," she adds. Later, Akanksha and Farrhana's mother exits the house. Then, Armaan Malik enters, and Amaal gets emotional as they reunite.

