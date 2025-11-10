Bigg Boss 19, November 10, Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal breaks down into tears after Amaal Mallik mocks her, Malti Chahar targets Farrhana Bhatt

Bigg Boss 19, November 10, Episode Highlights: Ashnoor Kaur breaks down into tears over Abhishek Bajaj's eviction. Pranit More and Malti Chahar mention that Farrhana Bhatt should have been eliminated because of her toxic behavior in the house. On the other hand, Tanya Mittal advises Pranit not to overthink his decision to save Ashnoor, which ultimately led to Abhishek and Neelam's elimination.

The next day, Amaal Mallik makes a few sarcastic remarks about Tanya. Mocking her actions, the music composer calls her ‘jagat mata.’ Hurt by his continuous potshots, Tanya starts crying, and Farrhana consoles her by saying that this difficult phase will pass too. Later, the Notebook actress confronts Amaal for not changing her duty. Shehbaz intervenes, and eventually he engages in an angry argument with her.

As the drama around house duties unfolds, Kunickaa suggests that a male contestant should be given the duty to knead the dough. However, Gaurav Khanna stands against it, thereby asking her not to repeat her words again and again. In response, Kunickaa strongly comments that nobody can stop her from putting her opinions in the house. While they argue, Malti comes in support of the veteran actress.

Amaal warns Farrhana about Tanya’s double-faced behavior. He claims that Tanya would often badmouth Farrhana to Neelam. In response, the Laila Majnu actress says that she has no problem as long as Tanya is nice to her.

Malti literally goes person to person, asking if anyone wants Farrhana in the house. She first corners Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesh, asking, "Tum logon ko chahiye Farrhana ghar mein?" Amaal admits he's not interested in the same but has no clue what they can do about it. Shehbaz suggests ignoring Farrhana after Malti explains not want her to receive any importance. Then, Malti tells Pranit More to cut Farrhana off by not talking to her.

Further, Gaurav inquires with Amaal about his past with Malti. The music composer reveals that they met at a party and exchanged numbers. He also shares meeting her only once.

