Bigg Boss 19, November 11, Episode Highlights: Tanya Mittal fumes in anger after Amaal Mallik targets her, 'Beizzat hone nahi aayi hu'

Bigg Boss 19, November 11, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, major drama unfolds after Bigg Boss divides the house into three teams. Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, and Kunickaa Sadanand are appointed founding members. They try their best to include the housemates in their teams. As part of the task, Bigg Boss declares that to win the captaincy, contestants need to engage in politics. Ashnoor Kaur and Malti Chahar join Shehbaz; Farrhana and Tanya join Kunickaa; and Pranit and Mridul go with Gaurav's party.

Each party writes down its principles, strengths, and slogans. As the teams campaign against each other, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Tanya Mittal join forces to go after Shehbaz. They shout, "Poore desh mein goonj hai, Shehbaz, Amaal ki poonch hai." Hearing this, Shehbaz gets furious and calls out Farrhana. He says, "Ye teri aukat hai." Farrhana retaliates in anger, "Mere saamne aukat ki baat mat kar, mere saamne khada nahi ho."

Shehbaz shouts at Farrhana for dragging Shehnaaz Gill's name in the show to target him. After a while, Amaal Mallik locks horns with the Notebook actress. As he continues to judge each team by analysing their slogans and strengths, Amaal takes a dig at Farrhana by pointing out her 'badtameezi.' Farrhana comments, "So much respect for a female." Meanwhile, the music composer even targets Tanya, calling her 'pishachini.' Ultimately, Amaal announces that Gaurav Khanna and his team win.

Later, Mallik gets angry when Farrhana refuses to do the dishes. Being the captain of the house, he states that she must not be given food and will have to prepare her own meals. Further, in the second round of the task, Amaal asks each team member questions and hears their opinions. Lastly, he declares Kunickaa and her team the winner.

In the night, Amaal announces, "Table pe aake sab log khana khayenge." Tanya speaks against his decision. She tells him, "Beizzat hone nahi aayi hu Bigg Boss mein ki ek time khane ke liye teri itne dadagiri sahu. Rakhe le apna khaana. Mai nahi kha rahi. Tu khush hai na yeh kar ke toh kar." On the other hand, Kunickaa secretly gives Farrhana food.

