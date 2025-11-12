Bigg Boss 19, November 12, Episode Highlights: Mridul Tiwari evicted, Shehbaz Badesha and Gaurav Khanna become final contenders for captaincy

Bigg Boss 19, November 12, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Amaal recalls experiencing the highs and lows in his life. The music composer goes on to explain how he has received several threats from multiple actors and labels. On the other hand, Farrhana talks to Kunickaa Sadanand and tells her, "Aapki ek baat dil ko chhu gayi hai." Both share a warm hug, and the veteran actress feels overwhelmed. Kunickaa comments, "I really appreciate your love." The Laila Majnu actress heartily announces, "Inki ek nayi beti aayi hai." Gaurav Khanna asks Tanya Mittal who from her family will come to the house. She says 'mami or mausi.'

Later, Bigg Boss announces housemates will face mid-week eviction. The live audience enters the house, thereby becoming the judges of the captaincy task. According to the task, the contestant with the lowest votes will be evicted from the show. All the teams are allowed to entertain the audience, and depending on which one, the audience will cast their votes.

At first, Gaurav Khanna and his team members (Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More) talk about themselves and their stance in the game. Kunickaa Sadanand's team (Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt) and Shehbaz Badesha's team (Ashnoor Kaur and Malti Chahar) pull off their efforts to entertain the audience. At the end of the task, the ballot box is opened to count the votes.

With the highest number of votes, Gaurav and Shehbaz emerge as the final contenders in the race for captaincy. And, Mridul Tiwari gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Gaurav gets emotional, and the housemates bid Mridul a warm goodbye.

