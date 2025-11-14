Bigg Boss 19, November 13, Episode Highlights: Gaurav Khanna becomes new captain, Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik call out makers for being 'unfair’

Bigg Boss 19, November 13, Episode Highlights: Amaal Mallik taunts Tanya Mittal for her actions which makes her upset. While she talks to Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal joins them, but Tanya walks away. Later, the music composer engages in a fiery argument with Gaurav Khanna about the struggles artists face in achieving success. Amaal claims he is an ‘anti-nepotism’ product. Gaurav explains that the first break for an artist typically doesn’t depend on talent, but rather on existing personal connections within the industry.

The insider vs outsider debate escalates after the Anupamaa actor says, “Jahan tera struggle shuru hua hai, hum aspire karte hain woh.” Disagreeing with the statement, Amaal counters that he has also struggled a lot and never received the advantage of belonging to the ‘Mallik’ family.

Further, Farrhana loses her cool on Malti Chahar after she prompts Amaal to ask her not to eat in the bedroom area. The music composer agrees with Malti and tells Farrhana to eat outside. Eventually, the issue snowballs into a major clash between Chahar and the Laila Majnu actress. Then, Malti tells Ashnoor she didn’t like her tone when they were in the kitchen. Ultimately, the former starts shouting at her while Ashnoor asks not to abuse. Their fight turns ugly as Malti targets her with pointed remarks.

After a while, Bigg Boss calls Ashnoor Kaur into the app room. The master of the house announces that this week the housemates will be given only a 30 percent ration. She is given two options: either to see her current number of followers on social media or to add an extra 10 percent to the weekly ration. One by one, the contestants are called into the app room and are presented with the same options. Kunickaa, Farrhana, Tanya, and Amaal opt for ‘social media following,’ while Pranit and Malti go for the ration. Talking about Gaurav, he’s given different options.

Option 1: Choose captaincy, but the ration will be cut by 30 percent and everyone will be nominated.

Option 2: Let Shehbaz be the captain, get 100 percent ration, and no nominations.

Gaurav chooses the first one. He asks everyone to gather in the living area. However, others point out that Shehbaz is yet to be called into the app room. After Bigg Boss announces Gaurav’s decision, it sparks disappointment among the housemates, who feel betrayed by Gaurav's ‘selfish’ move. On the other hand, Shehbaz calls it unfair and one-sided when BB didn’t allow him to make his decision just the way everyone did. He accuses the show of being biased towards Gaurav. Amaal calls out the makers for being unfair and using dirty tricks.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 19 fame Abhishek Bajaj responds to ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's claims: ‘Kaam dhandha dhoondhna…’