Bigg Boss 19, November 14, Episode Highlights: Gaurav Khanna loses captaincy to Shehbaz Badesha, calls housemates ‘dogle’

Bigg Boss 19, November 14, Episode Highlights: Earlier, drama and disagreement escalated after Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik called out makers for being unfair after Gaurav Khanna became the new captain. Not only this, but the former even accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Gaurav. However, in today's episode, Shehbaz apologised to Bigg Boss for his words. Later, Tanya refused to take up any duty.

Bigg Boss calls the housemates into the assembly room to address the ongoing argument by stating that he is not bothered by such allegations. He asks Shehbaz Badesha and Gaurav Khanna to exit the assembly room. In response to the growing unrest, the master of the house calls for a vote to determine the rightful captain. The majority votes for Shehbaz, and hence, Gaurav loses his captaincy.

Further, Bigg Boss drops another twist. It announces that the ration still stands at 30 percent, and every contestant will remain nominated for this week's eviction except for Shehbaz. Farrhana taunts the Anupamaa actor to throw away his fake character and then chase eviction. Pranit More questions Malti for voting in favor of Shehbaz. Replying, she calls Gaurav ‘selfish’ and explains her decision, considering Pranit, Amaal, and Shehbaz friends in the house.

Later in the episode, after Tanya tells Kunickaa how Malti got so close that she got uncomfortable. Kunickaa whispers she believes Malti is a lesbian and asks Tanya to observe her posture as well. In the evening, Ashnoor Kaur complains to Shehbaz about Farrhana and Tanya for causing a delay in chopping vegetables. On the other hand, Malti announces that she will neither eat food nor do the dishes today.

Tanya and Farrhana get angry at each other over house duties. The former highlights how Farrhana's joke appeared derogatory and hence asks her not to showcase a bossy attitude towards her. Lastly, Pranit entertains the housemates with his stand-up comedy and roasts Malti for being obsessed with Farrhana.

The episode ends.

