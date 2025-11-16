Bigg Boss 19 November 16 Episode Written Update: No eviction, Rohit Shetty turns Weekend Ka Vaar into a roast

Rohit Shetty continued hosting duties for Bigg Boss 19 in Salman Khan’s absence and opened Weekend Ka Vaar with a lighter, fun-filled approach. After a tough grilling session with Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha in episode 84, the filmmaker began episode 85 by inviting stand-up comedian Pranit More for a special roast segment that instantly set a cheerful tone for the evening.

Pranit’s roast leaves contestants laughing

Rohit asked comedian Pranit More to roast him, and the comedian took full advantage of the moment. Pranit delivered sharp one-liners about Rohit and the housemates, even joking about why each contestant deserved a role in a Rohit Shetty film. His performance left Rohit and the Bigg Boss 19 contestants laughing throughout the session, making it one of the standout moments of the episode.

What happened in the shock band task?

Rohit introduced a new interactive task where contestants had to wear “shock bands.” Whenever a housemate answered “yes” to his questions, the person wearing the band received a mild shock. Farrhana Bhatt was the first participant, and when Rohit asked her, “Do you want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi?” she immediately said yes, earning an instant shock.

Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal also took part in the fun task. During another segment, Farrhana was asked to name someone in the house who reminded her of a “flop film.” She mentioned Malti Chahar and Gaurav Khanna. This sparked a discussion where Kunickaa Sadanand shared that Gaurav “has survived in the house because of his group,” adding that he does backbiting and calling him “phattu.” In response, Gaurav said he doesn't take Kunickaa “seriously.”

Eight contestants were nominated for eviction this week, but Rohit announced that no elimination would take place. He mentioned that “the votes will be carried forward” and the same contestants will remain nominated for the next week. With this development, the show officially got its Top 9: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha.

Celebrity astrologer Jai Maidaan later entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. She asked Farrhana about her relationship with her father, leading the contestant to openly share that they “haven’t been on good terms.” Jai advised her to communicate and “work on the equation.”

Gaurav also asked the astrologer if he and his wife Akansha Chamola would have children. Jai replied that Akansha is “probably thinking of having kids with him.”

After the astrologer left, Farrhana became emotional discussing her personal life on national television, ending the episode on a sensitive note.

