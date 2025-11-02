Bigg Boss 19, November 2, Episode Highlights: Pranit More gets eliminated due to medical reasons, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's first look from Naagin 7 revealed

Bigg Boss 19, November 2, Episode Highlights: In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar join Salman Khan on the stage. The trio get into a light-hearted conversation and discuss who among the contestants will be the best partner for Tony. Later, Pranit More gets eliminated on medical grounds. His eviction leaves everyone shocked, with Abhishek inquiring if he would return later.

Salman Khan takes a jibe at Tanya Mittal for her obsession with Amaal Mallik

In one of the segments, the Dabangg actor jokes about Amaal Mallik's sweater and tells Tanya, “Kata toh aapka hai hai kyunki woh sweater Amaal ka hai hi nahi (You were fooled as the sweater wasn't Amaal's).” Tanya mentions that she was aware that it belonged to Zeishan Quadri. She calls the music composer ‘brother’ and then Salman continues the joke, teasing them as the ‘Bhai-Behen’ jodi of the house.

Later, Shehnaaz Gill also makes a special appearance on the show. Salman asks her to share her opinion on the fact that Shehbaz confidently claimed that Sidharth’s fans are with him. Replying to the same, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant remarks that Shehbaz must focus on his individuality and should not rely on others.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns everyone with her performance as Naagin 7’s lead

Further, Ektaa Kapoor arrives on Bigg Boss 19 while interacting with Salman Khan, she excitedly talks about the upcoming season of Naagin. The acclaimed producer then introduces a task for the housemates wherein they discuss which contestants are ‘manipulators.’ Later, she reveals Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s first look as Naagin in Naagin 7.

After a while, in a tense moment, Pranit More gets eliminated from the show due to medical reasons. Salman announces that since the stand up comedian is already stepping out of the house, no one else among the nominated contestants will get evicted. Later in the episode, Tanya breaks down after Amaal says that she wasn't sincere in her friendship with him.

