Bigg Boss 19 November 20 Episode Written Update: Armaan Malik warns Amaal Mallik about Tanya Mittal as Prayag More roasts housemates

The November 20 episode of Bigg Boss 19 continued the much-awaited Family Week, bringing emotional reunions, light-hearted roasting, and a few tense moments inside the house. The episode focused on the entries of Pranit More’s family members, Amaal Mallik’s brother Armaan Malik, and key conversations among the contestants.

Pranit More’s brother Prayag enters the house

The episode opened with Pranit locked inside the storeroom as his elder brother, Prayag More, walked into the house. Prayag greeted all the contestants warmly and praised them for their journey so far. He shared, “Pranit and I are only a year and a half apart."

During this time, a small argument broke out in the garden area between Shehbaz and Malti, who disagreed over daily chores. Meanwhile, Prayag began interacting with housemates and humorously asked Tanya whether she had really brought “800 sarees” to the Bigg Boss house. Tanya responded confidently, saying that her house has “an entire floor full of sarees and clothes.”

Armaan Mallik advised Amaal to maintain distance from Tanya

In the previous episode, Amaal Mallik’s brother, singer Armaan Malik, entered the house. Armaan told Amaal to be cautious about getting too close to Tanya. He felt Tanya had portrayed him “in a bad light” by bringing up the story of Raju and Kaju. Armaan clearly told Amaal that he did not like this.

Armaan later joined Farrhana, Amaal, and Shehbaz for a fun conversation. Bigg Boss then announced a musical evening as both Armaan and Prayag were inside the house. The contestants gathered around a bonfire and enjoyed Armaan’s singing, followed by Amaal’s performance. Armaan also sang with Farrhana, and the two received applause from everyone.

After Armaan’s exit, family members questioned the current status of Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal’s friendship. Farrhana approached Tanya to talk, but Tanya refused. She said they “cannot get along” and claimed that Farhana “insults” her, adding that she usually lets it go.

The episode ended on an emotional note as Pranit’s sister-in-law and nephew Abhir entered the house. Pranit broke down upon seeing them, and the entire family showered love on little Abhir.

