Bigg Boss 19 November 21 Episode Written Update: Tanya Mittal’s brother enters, Shehbaz’s father turns heads, Deepak Chahar meets Malti

The November 21 episode of Bigg Boss 19 continued the emotional Family Week, bringing new entries and heartfelt moments inside the house. The highlight of the episode was the arrival of Tanya Mittal’s brother and Shehbaz’s father, both of whom changed the mood of the house with their presence. The episode also featured a surprise entry for Malti at the end.

Tanya Mittal breaks down as her brother enters the house

The episode began with the entry of Shehbaz’s father. He greeted his son warmly, kissed his forehead, and appreciated Amal for his behavior in the house. He told Shehbaz that he had started working again and was enjoying it. When he met Malti and Tanya Mittal, housemates immediately noticed how young he looked, with many joking that Shehbaz looked older next to him.

Kunickaa Sadanand complimented Tanya’s saree, calling the design very elegant. Soon after, Tanya’s brother entered. Tanya hugged him tightly and started crying. She asked him if everything at home was fine. He reassured her that the family watched her every day and that everyone was proud of her. Tanya and her brother also discussed her staff. Pranit More tried to hide to avoid meeting him at first, but Tanya became emotional and continued to ask about everything happening outside. Her brother told her that things were going well and she did not need to worry.

Here’s what happened when Shehbaz reacted to his father’s entry

On the other side, Shehbaz admitted that he had expected Shehnaaz to visit him instead of his father. His reaction showed that he was not very pleased. However, he later sang a song for his father, and his father told Malti that she was very fit.

At one point, Tanya asked Shehbaz to join her so her brother could clarify whether Shehbaz really owned a generator factory. Her brother confirmed that all the things Tanya mentioned about him were true.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss froze Gaurav, and Farrhana put a rubber band in his hair. Gaurav asked her not to do that. She refused, and Malti repeated the same action, leaving Gaurav annoyed.

Malti gets an emotional surprise as brother Deepak Chahar enters

The next morning, Tanya danced with her brother, and the whole house joined in. Soon, it was time for both Shehbaz’s father and Tanya’s brother to leave. Shehbaz even pretended to cry as his father exited.

The episode ended with a big surprise for Malti. Her brother, cricketer Deepak Chahar, entered the house. Malti became emotional as he lifted her in a hug. He greeted the housemates and asked Kunickaa about her comments calling Malti a “lesbian.” His question made everyone pay attention as the episode closed.

