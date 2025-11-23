Bigg Boss 19, November 23, Episode Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted, Malti Chahar confronts Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19, November 23, Episode Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand gets evicted, and the housemates bid her an emotional farewell. Salman Khan jokingly asks Tanya Mittal why she talks about her mother while looking up. The latter replies that her mother is like God and hence, she does so. Salman continues to pull her leg, then asks Ashnoor Kaur why she thinks Tanya met her father and apologized to him with fake sincerity. The Patiala Babes actress explains that Tanya's approach to her dad and the halwa she offered seemed bogus.

As the episode proceeds, Salman teases Farrhana Bhatt by showcasing some of her moments with Kunickaa Sadanand's son, Ayaan Lall. The host shows some more footage from the family week and discusses it with the housemates. Further, Salman makes the housemates play a game to test whether they know each other well, since they have been living together for months. In another segment, the contestants share their opinion about who would make it to the top 5 and who would be eliminated. According to the votes, most of the housemates believe Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Farrhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur will not be in the top 5.

Ektaa Kapoor makes a special appearance on the show and expresses her wish to work with Amaal and Tanya after their stint on Bigg Boss 19. Then, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, and Manish Malhotra join Salman on the stage. The renowned fashion designer recalls his first meeting with the Dabangg actor. As they promote their film titled Gustaakh Ishq, they also engage in a fun conversation with the housemates.

Lastly, tension kicks in as Salman talks about elimination. He announces that Gaurav, Ashnoor, Farrhana, and Pranit are safe. Among Amaal, Tanya, Kunickaa, and Malti, it is Kunickaa who gets eliminated. Tanya gets emotional as the veteran actress leaves the house. Kunickaa also apologizes to Gaurav, Malti, and Tanya for the harsh things she told them. On the other hand, Malti confronts Pranit for roasting her during his 'stand-up' performance in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

