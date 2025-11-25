Bigg Boss 19 November 25 Episode Written Update: Ticket to finale twist sparks heated clash between Farrhana, Shehbaz and Tanya as Malti enters the race

Bigg Boss 19 entered a crucial stage on November 25, with the finale set for December 7 and only eight contestants left in the house. In this episode, the “Ticket to Finale” announcement took center stage, leading to tensions, arguments, and a major fight inside the house. All housemates were nominated for eviction this week, making the race even more intense.

Ticket to Finale twist shocks the house

The episode began with Bigg Boss announcing that every contestant was nominated. However, there was one way to stay safe, by winning the Ticket to Finale. Bigg Boss revealed a golden ticket and explained that whoever wins it will be safe from eviction, their voting lines will be stopped, and they will directly enter finale week.

Bigg Boss then asked Shehbaz and Malti to leave the assembly room and questioned the housemates on whether wildcard contestants should get a chance to play for the Ticket to Finale. Cue cards were given, and everyone had to write “Yes” or “No.”

Pranit, Amaal, Tanya, and Gaurav said “Yes” and agreed that Malti and Shehbaz should get a fair chance. Farrhana and Ashnoor disagreed and said they did not want wildcards to compete. Bigg Boss announced the final decision based on the house’s vote and confirmed that Malti and Shehbaz would participate in the Ticket to Finale race.

Here’s what sparked the major fight

Before the task began, the house was already heated. There was a debate on whether Malti was right to slap Tanya after Tanya put a nominated slap on her face. Gaurav told Malti that she “should never have raised her hand in that manner.” Pranit also told Tanya to apologize, which upset her.

The situation escalated when Farrhana and Tanya refused to do household duties. Later, Farrhana got into an argument with Shehbaz over kitchen duties. When Shehbaz questioned her, Farrhana broke her plate in anger and said, “I broke it. I just broke it.” A piece of the broken plate hit Tanya’s forehead, causing her to bleed. Shehbaz shouted, “You’re out-of-your-mind woman. You stupid woman with a foul tongue.”

Farrhana then apologized to Tanya and hugged her. Gaurav reminded Farrhana, saying, “What if it hit Tanya’s face? Her career is just beginning.” Tanya broke down and said she wanted to go home. Bigg Boss immediately called her to the medical room for treatment.

With all contestants nominated and the Ticket to Finale race officially underway, Bigg Boss 19 is heading into its most competitive phase. The task will decide who becomes the first finalist of the season and who continues to battle for survival.

