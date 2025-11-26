Bigg Boss 19 November 26 Episode Written Update: 4 contestants secure Ticket to Finale spot; Tanya and Malti get into heated clash

Bigg Boss 19’s November 26 episode (Episode 95) focused on the second phase of the ticket to finale task, making the competition tougher for the contestants. As the Salman Khan-hosted show moved closer to the finale, housemates battled to stay in the race. Bigg Boss introduced a new task where contestants had to walk on a “volcano path” with the help of selected helpers. The helpers were chosen based on the amount of hay they collected.

Ticket to Finale: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav and Farrhana advance

In the first round, Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna became helpers. Pranit helped Tanya Mittal, while Gaurav supported Ashnoor Kaur. During the task, Pranit flipped his support, leading to Tanya’s loss. Ashnoor won the round. Tanya got upset and accused Pranit, Gaurav and Ashnoor of cheating, calling them “cheaters.” Ashnoor responded by calling Tanya a “sore loser.”

The next round saw Pranit and Shehbaz Badesha competing, with Ashnoor helping Shehbaz and Gaurav assisting Pranit. Pranit won this round. The third race was between Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar. Shehbaz helped Malti, and Ashnoor helped Gaurav. In the final round, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt competed. Gaurav helped Farrhana while Shehbaz supported Amaal. Farrhana won and joined Ashnoor, Pranit, and Gaurav in the next phase. After the win, Farrhana said she did not feel her victory was “hard-earned.”

Here’s what happened inside the house after the task

Tanya later told Malti that she did not want to speak to her. In the living area, Pranit gave Shehbaz a head massage, and Shehbaz said he felt as if he was in heaven. Pranit also shared a funny dating story with Malti. Tanya later cheered for Farrhana, saying “everyone is scared of Farrhana.”

The next morning began with the song Let’s Nacho. Malti told Pranit that Farrhana was not fighting with her, but soon Farrhana confronted Pranit about delaying his chopping duty. This led to an argument. Malti also reminded Farrhana about bedroom cleaning duties, leading to another fight where both mentioned support from their home states. Malti said, “UP people will support me,” while Farrhana quipped, “Kashmiris will root for me.”

Ashnoor and Malti argued over utensils. Pranit called Farrhana and Tanya “dogle.” Tanya replied that Pranit should feel fortunate that she was talking to him. Farrhana joined in and warned Pranit not to “cross his limits.” Shehbaz later told Amaal that Pranit gave a “solid reply.”

Toward the end, Bigg Boss sent Tide hampers to the contestants, closing the eventful Bigg Boss 19 November 26 episode.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Amaal, Farrhana, Gaurav, Tanya, Pranit, Malti, Ashnoor, and Shehbaz, who deserves to win the show?