Bigg Boss 19 November 27 Episode Written Update: Gaurav Khanna wins Ticket to Finale, Tanya cries after fighting with Ashnoor

The November 27 episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned intense as the Ticket to Finale task pushed contestants into unexpected clashes and shifting alliances. By the end of the episode, Gaurav Khanna secured the first spot in the finale and was also announced as the new captain.

Gaurav wins Ticket to Finale amid major fights

The episode began with Bigg Boss announcing the important Ticket to Finale task, giving contestants a chance to directly enter the final week. The housemates first had to select a sanchalak between Malti and Shehbaz. The votes were divided, but Shehbaz was eventually chosen to supervise the task.

During the discussion, Amaal assured that he would not play unfairly, while Malti expressed that she felt Farrhana was biased toward Amaal. Shehbaz jokingly told Pranit that he should not expect any special treatment despite their friendship. At the same time, Malti showed her growing bond with Pranit by tucking him in while he rested.

The task involved filling a bowl with water using tracks around a large well. Contestants had to maintain the water level until the end. Tanya initially planned to spill everyone’s water, but later stepped back, confusing Amaal.

Here’s where things started to change

Conflicts erupted when Malti emptied Farrhana’s water, leading Tanya to target Pranit’s bowl. The argument escalated, with Farrhana calling Malti a “ghatiya aurat.” Tanya continued provoking Pranit, and Bigg Boss later added a twist by allowing Farrhana to return to the task despite being eliminated earlier.

Tensions increased again when Tanya spilled Ashnoor’s water. Ashnoor struck back, and the disagreement turned physical. Bigg Boss continued the task, narrowing the competition to Gaurav and Ashnoor. At the restart, Tanya again went after Ashnoor. In the end, Gaurav Khanna won the Ticket to Finale, becoming the first finalist. Shehbaz handed him the ticket, and Bigg Boss also named him the new captain.

After the task, Tanya told the housemates she was hurt when Ashnoor “hit her hand.” Gaurav and Pranit comforted her. When Tanya confronted Ashnoor, the latter said the hit was accidental and called Tanya “negative” and “idiot.” Malti and Ashnoor continued arguing over the task, with Malti saying she wanted Ashnoor to win despite their differences.

Later, Tanya and Malti apologized to each other for their earlier behavior. Their conversation eased the tension, and they ended the night bonding over kheer made by Malti.

The episode closed with the housemates reacting to Gaurav’s win, while Ashnoor and Pranit questioned the fairness of the game. Gaurav defended himself by saying Ashnoor was wrong to “hurt Tanya intentionally” during the task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 November 26 Episode Written Update: Ashnoor, Pranit, Gaurav and Farrhana win first round of Ticket to Finale task