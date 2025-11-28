Bigg Boss 19 November 28 Episode Written Update: Malti Chahar kicks Farrhana Bhatt while Tanya Mittal clashes with Amaal Mallik

The November 28 episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned tense as arguments, shifting friendships and a major fight took over the house. After the Ticket to Finale task, contestants were upset with Ashnoor Kaur’s behaviour, leading to several confrontations.

Malti Chahar kicks Farrhana Bhatt after heated disagreement

The episode opened with Malti Chahar complaining to Amaal Mallik about Ashnoor Kaur. She said Ashnoor “was her friend” but she no longer liked her behaviour. Soon after, Farrhana Bhatt told Gaurav Khanna that Malti had littered tissues on the table and asked him to inform her. When Malti went to clean the table, Farrhana placed her legs on it. Malti asked Farrhana to put her legs down, but Farrhana refused. This led to Malti getting angry and kicking Farrhana.

In the bedroom, Malti's hygiene routine surprised Pranit More. Tanya Mittal also questioned Malti’s traditional outfit and said the jewellery “does not match.” Tanya called herself an “aunty” and said that an urban look suits Malti better.

Malti later tried sorting things with Ashnoor, but she ignored her. This sparked another argument.

Here’s what happened during Pranit More’s PM Show

Pranit More gathered everyone for his PM Show, but Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar refused to attend. Pranit repeatedly requested them, but they declined. Tanya said that Pranit had “disrespected” her earlier.

Pranit began his show and roasted Tanya and Malti. He joked about Tanya’s bond with Neelam and Kunickaa and also made fun of her appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s show. He then roasted Shehbaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt as well. Afterward, Gaurav, Ashnoor, Farrhana and Pranit shared a light moment together.

Tanya later told Farrhana that she was “feeling low.” Farrhana also said she did not appreciate Pranit’s behaviour during arguments.

The next morning began with a Bollywood song. Tanya told Malti about Pranit’s increasing friendship with Ashnoor. Bigg Boss then introduced the Fizz With Boss game. Gaurav read incomplete sentences about housemates, and contestants had to choose whether they were “fizz or false.” Ashnoor, Shehbaz, Pranit and Amaal won the task and earned pizzas and Appy Fizz.

Tanya was upset after being called “fake” and a “sore loser.” She argued with Amaal Mallik over the comments.

Later, Shehbaz teased Malti for sleeping. Farrhana confronted Tanya for complaining about being called “fake.” Tanya asked Farrhana not to sit with her, while Farrhana advised her to take things “lightly.” Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar also discussed the genuineness of their friendship.

