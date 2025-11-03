Bigg Boss 19, November 3, Episode Highlights: Malti Chahar warns Amaal Mallik she'll reveal shocking details of their past, ‘Camera mein kaise jhooth bol sakta hai’

Bigg Boss 19, November 3, Episode Highlights: Gaurav Khanna gets emotional over Pranit More's elimination while remembering his bond with the stand-up comedian. Neelam Giri warns Tanya Mittal that interacting with Farrhana might have negative consequences on her game. Ashnoor Kaur recalls the challenges she faced in maintaining her physique, revealing how she would often puke after consuming a larger portion of food, and then wouldn't eat anything the next day.

On the other hand, Farrhana asks Amaal Mallik about his girlfriend. In response, the music composer reveals that it's a one-sided love, and the girl he likes has no idea he wishes to make her his girlfriend. At night, Ashnoor and Abhishek engage in a heartfelt conversation, during which the latter recalls his past heartbreak. The actress also admits that she believes in love as she calms him down.

In the pool area, Amaal questions Malti for discussing him with other housemates, saying, "Malti, you’re again discussing me." The remark ignites a heated confrontation between the two contestants. Both exchange pointed remarks and argue consistently. Meanwhile, Shehbaz also locks horns with Malti. The former says, "Tu kehti hai main Amaal ko bahar se jaanti hun. Amaal kehta hai ki main 5 minute bhi nahi mila iss se (You say that you know him from outside. He says that he hasn't met him for about 5 minutes)."

Malti challenges Amaal’s version of events and claims that they have met before, talked on the phone, and that too, multiple times. Shehbaz asks Tanya to share what Amaal told her about Malti, and she says, "Ek baar mila hai, paanch minute ke liye bas."

Malti confronts Amaal as he claims that they met at their common friend's party. She says, "Mujhe bhi pata hai tu jhooth bol raha hai. Bolu main kya poora. Dekh, mere dost, mere papa tak ko pata hai hum kab mile kya nahi hai. Tu jhooth kyun bol raha? Hum kisi party mein nahi mile. Yeh narrative maine bataya tha. Hum logon ne decide kiya tha. Tu camera mein kaise jhooth bol sakta hai. Main do minute mein prove kar sakti hun. Mere phone mein chats padi huyi hain."

(I know that you are lying. Should I tell the entire thing? See, my friends, even my dad knows when we met and when we didn’t. Why are you lying? We didn't meet at a party. I gave this narrative as we decided. How can you lie on camera? I can prove this in two minutes. I have the chats in my phone.)

Later, they continue to clarify the extent of their relationship in front of other housemates. Further, Farrhana Bhatt asks Tanya Mittal if she has feelings for Amaal. Clearing the air, the latter calls him 'bhai' and then mentions that she never thought of him as her brother until the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Furthermore, Malti becomes angry at Farrhana for not fulfilling her duty on time. The Laila Majnu actress retaliates. Eventually, Tanya and Malti also lash out at each other.

