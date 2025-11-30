Bigg Boss 19, November 30, Episode Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 19, November 30, Episode Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha is evicted. Madhuri Dixit makes a special appearance on the show to promote her upcoming series, Mrs Deshpande. She engages in fun banter with Salman Khan, thereby bringing glam to the stage. The actress also introduces a task for the housemates to test how well they know each other as friends. Meanwhile, Salman takes a playful dig at Tanya Mittal by associating her with Amaal Mallik.

During the task, Gaurav Khanna engages in an argument with Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. Later, Amaal indirectly gives himself the tag of ‘dogla (double-faced).’ Further, Ashish Chanchalani appears as a celebrity guest to promote his new web series Ekaki. The popular YouTuber expresses his admiration for the Dabangg actor and recalls watching his films fondly.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh joins Salman on the Bigg Boss 19 stage. Both talk about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Salman praises Riteish for brilliantly hosting Bigg Boss Marathi’s previous season.

Afterwards, the contestants are asked to give one final hug to the person they believe will be evicted. A few moments later, Riteish announces Shehbaz Badesha’s eviction. The latter bids farewell to the housemates before exiting the Bigg Boss 19 house. He warmly meets everyone and gives best wishes to his best friend, Amaal. As Shehbaz walks out of the houses, he says, “I love you, Bigg Boss.”

Pranit calls his elimination ‘unexpected.’ Amaal is seen getting emotional and talking to himself about his friendship with Shehbaz. In another segment, Ashish Chanchalani enters the house. He cracks jokes, chats with the contestants, and shares his views on their performance in the game.

For the uninitiated, while Gaurav is already one of the finalists, the others remain nominated.

