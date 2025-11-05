Bigg Boss 19, November 4, Episode Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj accuses Tanya Mittal of flirting with him, 4 contestants get nominated

Bigg Boss 19, November 4, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Tanya Mittal engages in a serious conversation with Amaal Mallik. She mentions that Farrhana often questions her dynamics with Amaal. The social media influencer remarks that Farrhana believes that Tanya considers him a friend to get his support in the game, as he's a popular music composer.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task. As it unfolds, the entire house turns dramatic. Taking a sarcastic jibe at Gaurav Khanna, BB comments that the Anupamaa actor has already begun his calculations. In the confession room, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar, and Farrhana Bhatt are asked to choose between Abhishek and Mridul whom they want to nominate and save.

Mridul and Amaal enter the confession room to save either Farrhana or Tanya. Further, the task continues, and after it ends, the final nominations are announced. Gaurav, Neelam, Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Farrhana end up getting nominated for this week's eviction.

Following the task, Neelam jokes about whether Tanya understands the game or just keeps explaining it to others. Meanwhile, Shehbaz reveals that Tanya tried to portray him as a ‘dependent’ individual who has no personal identity but depends on others for everything. He looks visibly disappointed in her and complains about it to Amaal Mallik.

A few moments later, Shehbaz breaks down into tears over Tanya’s claims about his life. The next day, Neelam questions Tanya if she has ever complimented Abhishek by touching him in a flirtatious way.

On the other hand, Farrhana and Shehbaz fight and share a heated exchange. As the issue escalates, he calls her ‘nakli heroine.’ Tanya also interferes, and Shehbaz gives Tanya the tag ‘jhoothi aurat.’ Adding fuel to the fire, Malti alleges that the Laila Majnu actress proposed to Abhishek and Baseer.

Shehbaz also locks horns with Tanya, and they get angry at each other. Abhishek comments that she flirts with him when there's nobody around. Tanya shuts down his claims and slams him for spreading a false narrative.

