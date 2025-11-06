Bigg Boss 19, November 5 Episode Written Update: Amaal calls Tanya 'fake', major fight erupts after Search Engine task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought high-voltage drama as the Search Engine Task took over the house. The contestants’ weekly ration depended on how well they performed in this intense and emotional task. What started as a fun challenge quickly turned into a heated exchange of accusations, sarcasm, and sharp comebacks.

Amaal calls Tanya 'fake' during search engine task

The task began with Malti taking a dig at Tanya, calling her “Badi sachchi hai.” This triggered the day’s first argument. Later, when Bigg Boss asked Amaal Mallik to speak about Tanya, he accused her of being “fake” and “constantly switching sides.” Amaal said, “Tanya flips whenever it suits her and plays emotional to maintain her image.”

He further added that Tanya once called Zeishan and Gaurav her brothers, but later “backstabbed” them. Tanya replied, “Have I never seemed genuine to you?” to which Amaal firmly said, “Never.” Their exchange quickly turned into a heated argument. Amaal even claimed Tanya mocked her own friends behind their backs and faked her rich lifestyle. Tanya Mittal admitted she might have been misunderstood, but stood her ground.

Neelam tried to console Tanya, saying Amaal’s comments were too personal. However, Amaal snapped at her, calling her “emotional and dumb.” Neelam calmly responded, “Yes, I’m dumb,” earning praise for her composed reply.

Farrhana calls Amaal 'dogla'

Later in the task, Farrhana Bhatt tagged Amaal as “Ekdum Dogla Hai,” leaving the house stunned. Gaurav Khanna, acting as the “search engine,” explained that Amaal tends to argue and then quickly apologize. Farrhana disagreed with his soft tone and accused him of “protecting Amaal,” sparking further tension.

Neelam tagged Abhishek as “Ko Chamcha Bulana Chahiye.” Kunickaa explained that Abhishek follows Ashnoor blindly and has no individuality. Abhishek strongly disagreed, saying he has his own opinions. The argument escalated when Kunickaa crossed a line, saying, “One day your mother will face what you’re doing today.” The comment shocked everyone, and Bigg Boss immediately intervened to stop the fight.

Ration task results cause more chaos

After the task, Bigg Boss asked Mridul Tiwari to announce the results. Mridul awarded 90% of the ration to the housemates. However, Malti tried instructing him on how to announce, leading to a brief spat with Abhishek. Farhana objected to the decision, calling it unfair, but Mridul stood firm.

By the end of the episode, tensions remained high despite the ration win. While the contestants filled the kitchen, the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 19 house was anything but peaceful.

