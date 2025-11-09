Bigg Boss 19, November 9, Episode Highlights: Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 19, November 9, Episode Highlights: In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan welcomes Indian women’s cricket stars Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra on the stage. Their appearance marks the Indian women’s cricket team’s historic World Cup 2025 victory. Later, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri get evicted. The double elimination leaves everyone shocked, as no one expected two contestants to be sent home at once.

Salman Khan slams Abhishek Bajaj for accusing Tanya Mittal of flirting with him

The Megastar calls out Abhishek for alleging that Tanya Mittal was flirting with him. Salman tells Bajaj, “Tanya toh full flirt karna chahti hai bhai. So compliment lete samay inhone compliment le liya, aur baad mein usko flirting ka naam de diya (Tanya desperately wants to flirt. So while she complimented him, he accepted it and then he turned it into flirting)." The host also mentions that Bajaj tried to assassinate Tanya's character on national television.

Further, the Kick actor schools Abhishek Bajaj for his cunning strategy and exposes how he befriended Ashnoor Kaur but then sidelined her smartly. Salman also questions the Patiala Babes actress for being overpowered by Abhishek. Giving a reality check to her, the Dabangg actor advises her to wake up before it's too late.

De De Pyaar De 2 cast joins Salman Khan on stage

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode gets an interesting spin after the cast of De De Pyaar De 2 grace the show to promote the film. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and Meezan Jafri deliver some fun-filled performances. Salman and Ajay recreate the iconic 'Pehla Tu Duja Tu' step. In one of the segments, most of the housemates point out the toxicity Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal bring after they have become friends.

Double elimination comes as a shocker

Lastly, Salman drops a bomb and announces that two contestants will be evicted. Among Neelam, Abhishek, Ashnoor, Gaurav, and Farrhana, he declares the latter two safe. Pranit gets a special power to save one contestant among Neelam, Ashnoor, and Abhishek. He chooses to save Ashnoor, and hence, Neelam and Abhishek face elimination.

