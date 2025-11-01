Bigg Boss 19, October 31, Episode Highlights: Pranit More becomes captain, Farrhana Bhatt calls Neelam Giri 'dogla’

Bigg Boss 19, October 31, Episode Highlights: In today's episode, Pranit More becomes the new captain of the house after his friends make him win the task. Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik confronts Malti Chahar for talking to him disrespectfully. Instead of clarifying herself, Malti says she will talk later.

After a while, Tanya explains to Amaal that Malti wants him to stay engaged with her as a part of her game. In the kitchen, Malti and Tanya get into a furious argument after the former mistakenly hits her with a tub.

Farrhana Bhatt calls Neelam Giri ‘dogla’

Neelam Giri, who initially refused to take the kitchen duties, agrees to prepare dinner under Pranit More’s captaincy. So, Farrhana Bhatt calls out Neelam for not sticking with her decision. The Laila Majnu actress questions Neelam’s double-faced behavior.

In the leaving area, Tanya throws water on Shehbaz for cracking a discomforting joke. Malti asks Kunickaa not to enter the kitchen as she will prepare food and mentions that she doesn't want a crowd.

Kunickaa recalls not taking alimony from her ex-husbands and choosing her son instead. The veteran actress reflects on the financial crunch she experienced in her past. Ashnoor Kaur sees Abhishek talking to Farrhana. Mridul and Gaurav tease Bajaj by saying that the Patiala Babes actress will definitely teach him a lesson out of jealousy.

The next day, Farrhana pokes Malti and comments, “Tereko toh koi jaanta bhi nahi tha. Tu ne kiya hi kya hai. 2-3 flop short films ki hogi tumne aur kya kiya hai (nobody knew who you were. What work have you done? You might have done a few flop films).” Malti replies, “Kaam toh maine kaafi kiya hai, terese zyada. Tu toh bol mat. Maine kabhi side role kiya hi nahi (I have done a lot of work than you and never did side roles).”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bigg Boss 19 updates.

ALSO READ: Latest Hindi TV Reality Shows 2025: Bigg Boss 19, Laughter Chef 3, KBC 17 to Indian Idol 16 — When and where to watch