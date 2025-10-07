Bigg Boss 19, October 7 Episode Written Update: 6 contestants nominated, task takes an ugly turn

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, aired on October 7, turned chaotic as the housemates faced another intense nomination task. The new wildcard contestant, Malti Chahar, created a major stir by pushing Tanya Mittal into the pool, sparking tension in the house. The task not only brought heated arguments but also exposed several new alliances and rivalries among the contestants.

Malti Chahar shakes up the house

Since her entry, Malti Chahar has been changing the dynamics of the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the October 7 episode, she, along with Farrhana, was given the power to make nomination decisions during a special “witch-themed” task. Contestants had to sit on a seesaw and justify why the other deserved to be nominated.

The episode began with Shehbaz and Mridul arguing on the seesaw, followed by Tanya Mittal and Pranit, who exchanged harsh words. Later, Neelam and Gaurav Khanna’s argument escalated into a serious fight, leading to tension in the house. As the buzzer went off, Farrhana had to make a decision, but the argument between Neelam and Gaurav intensified further.

Here’s what happened in the nomination task

As the task progressed, Nehal and Ashnoor came forward to defend their teams. This time, Malti had the final say. During the discussion, Malti questioned Tanya about her outfit, saying, “Why did you wear a saree for this task? You do it deliberately to create drama.” Moments later, Malti shocked everyone by pushing Tanya into the pool.

An upset Tanya went to the washroom area and broke down in tears. Malti followed her and asked why she was crying, adding, “I’ll throw you again if needed.” The moment sparked emotional reactions among other housemates, who tried to calm things down.

Later in the task, Farrhana took Ashnoor’s name and pushed her into the pool, while Malti nominated Baseer in the final round. By the end of the episode, the contestants nominated for the week were Ashnoor, Neelam, Zeishan, Baseer, Pranit, and Mridul.

House fights continue over daily duties

After the task, Shehbaz was seen talking to Zeishan and said, “Yes, I live off my sister’s earnings, and I have no regret about it. I’ll do whatever she asks.” Meanwhile, Malti was later seen chatting with Zeishan and Amaal, which didn’t sit well with Neelam and Tanya.

Neelam refused to do her house duties, leading to a disagreement with Farrhana. When Farrhana tried to convince her, Tanya intervened, and both ended up arguing. The tension spread as others refused to take responsibility for cooking lunch. Shehbaz tried to mediate, but a fight broke out between Farrhana and Abhishek. During the argument, Abhishek called Shehbaz a “fukra.”

The October 7 episode of Bigg Boss 19 ended with the house divided, heated arguments unresolved, and contestants gearing up for another dramatic week ahead.

