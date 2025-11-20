Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More’s brother Prayag More drops a one-liner on Farrhana Bhatt—What happened next left everyone shocked and laughing

Bigg Boss 19’s family week continues to lift the mood inside the house as Pranit More’s brother, Prayag More will enter the house. After a tense weekend, the housemates experienced cheerful moments as they reunited with their loved ones. Prayag’s entry brought humour, playful comments, and a refreshing break from the ongoing tasks and conflicts.

Prayag More’s funny entry breaks the ice

The episode began with Bigg Boss asking Pranit More to head to the storeroom. As the “freeze task” was still in play, Pranit was asked to freeze inside. Moments later, Prayag entered the house with a light joke, saying, “Ye toh acha hain Bigg Boss ne Farrhana ko freeze rakha hain, kaafi shaanti lag rahi hain ghar mein.” The line instantly made the housemates smile.

Bigg Boss then announced, “Pranit release,” after which Pranit rushed out and hugged his brother. Their reunion added warmth to the episode, and the house soon echoed with laughter.

Here’s how Pranit and Prayag added humour to Bigg Boss 19

Pranit teased his brother asking, “Ye kapde kiske bhaare ke hain?” Tanya Mittal added, “Iske aadhe jokes merepe hi chalte hain.” Prayag replied with a playful comment, “Jispe usko market mein zyada value milegi uspe hi maarega.” His humour continued as he joked about Farrhana Bhatt, saying, “Aap log bore hote ho toh gym jaate ho swimming jaate ho, Farrhana bore hoti hain toh woh sochti hain chal mein jhagda karti hu.”

Family week has brought emotional reunions and lighter moments for the contestants after weeks of intense tasks and disagreements. In the previous episode, Armaan Malik entered the house to meet his brother Amaal Mallik. Amaal was seen emotional as he hugged Armaan. He mentioned feeling hurt because he believed their father was upset with him. Armaan comforted him, greeted the housemates, and expressed that he could not stay long due to professional commitments.

With more family entries expected, the atmosphere inside Bigg Boss 19 is likely to remain warm and cheerful. The interactions are giving viewers memorable moments and keeping the show engaging.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Amaal Mallik in tears as Armaan Malik enters the house, fans say, 'please don't cut any scene of them'