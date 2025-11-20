Bigg Boss 19: Tanya and Farrhana get into verbal fight again during family week—is their friendship over?

Bigg Boss 19’s family week has been emotional for many contestants, but amid heartwarming reunions, old tensions resurfaced between friends Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. The two were seen arguing again in the latest promo, leaving fans wondering if their bond will survive the show.

In the new clip, Farrhana Bhatt tries to speak to Tanya Mittal, but Tanya refuses, saying, “Hum baat nahi karre Farrhana” (I am not talking to you, Farrhana). Tanya firmly states, “Agar mujhe aisa lagta hain meri beizzati hori hain toh mein nahi sehti kisise bhi” (If I feel insulted, I don’t tolerate it from anyone). The argument escalates quickly as Farrhana retorts, “Arey tumne isse badi badi cheeze kari hain ab mera muh mat khulvao” (You have done bigger things, so don’t lecture me).

Tanya then accuses Farrhana of targeting her unnecessarily, saying, “Mujhe pata hain ki tu ye kyu kar rahi hain. Tere paas aur bohot bakre hain ye sab karne ke liye” (I know why you are doing this. You have many people to do this for). Farrhana fires back, “Bakre tum dhundti ho mein bakre nahi dhundti” (You look for scapegoats, I don’t).

Here’s what happened between Tanya and Farrhana

The tension between the two escalated during a garden confrontation when Tanya told Farrhana not to spit nearby. Farrhana reacted immediately, claiming Tanya was “pointing it out on purpose.” The disagreement intensified with Farrhana warning Tanya, “Don’t make me angry. Fix yourself,” and Tanya responding, “Nobody is scared of you. Nobody is your slave here.” Farrhana snapped back, “You are wanting to be a slave.”

Ayaan Lal, son of actress Kunickaa Sadanand, witnessed the moment and pointed out Farrhana’s sudden change in mood, noting she was feeding others just minutes earlier.

Farrhana remained unapologetic, stating, “I don’t give a damn.” Pranit More, sitting with his brother Prayag as seen in the promo, commented on the fight, “Abhi ek week pehle dost the khaas” (A week ago, they were close friends), highlighting how quickly tensions have risen.

With emotions running high and unresolved differences continuing, fans are left questioning whether Tanya and Farrhana can mend their friendship or if the rivalry will define their journey on Bigg Boss 19.

