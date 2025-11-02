Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan warns Shehbaz Badesha to stop using Sidharth Shukla’s name for votes

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan called out Shehbaz Badesha for using the late actor Sidharth Shukla’s name to gain votes. The superstar didn’t mince his words and made it clear that Shehbaz should focus on his own game instead of riding on someone else’s legacy.

Salman Khan addressed Shehbaz Badesha directly, saying, “Main tumhe ek baat batana chahta hoon. Sidharth ne iss show mein sab kuch apne dum pe kiya tha. Usne kabhi bhi kisi ka naam nahi liya. Aur tumhara game toh uske game ke saamne ek percent bhi nahi hai. Uske fans tumhara saath kyun denge?” (I want to tell you, Sidharth did everything in this show on his own terms. He never took anyone’s name, and your game is not even one per cent of his. So why would his fans support you?).

Salman Khan confronts Shehbaz Badesha over his statements

Salman Khan went on to question Shehbaz’s claims about his connection with him. The Tiger 3 star clarified that he barely knew Shehbaz personally. He said, “Kya tumhein sach mein lagta hai ki agar khud Sidharth yahan hota toh woh tumhara saath deta? Tumne yeh bhi kaha ki tum mujhe personally jaante ho. Yeh, sahi nahi hai. Main tumhe ek ya do baar hi mila hoon.” (Do you really think if Sidharth himself were here, he would have supported you? You also said that you know me personally — that’s not true. I’ve only met you once or twice).

Salman made it clear that using Sidharth Shukla’s name for publicity or sympathy votes was not acceptable. He reminded Shehbaz that Sidharth had earned his popularity purely through his own efforts and personality.

Here’s What Salman Khan Advised Shehbaz Badesha

After his stern remarks, Salman advised Shehbaz to play his game with honesty and use his natural humour as his strength. “Your strength is your humour. You’re funny and have good timing, but don’t go below the belt. I told you — irritate mat karo, below the belt mat jao. Not ki comedy chhod do,” Salman said.

The actor encouraged Shehbaz to focus on being entertaining without crossing limits or offending others. He reminded him that maintaining respect and balance was key to surviving in the Bigg Boss house.

Apart from Shehbaz, Salman also called out contestants Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri for body-shaming fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur.

