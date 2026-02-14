Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna quashes divorce rumors with Akanksha Chamola: “Don't even try to get details..."

After Gaurav Khanna's big win at Bigg Boss 19, his relationship with wife Akanksha Chamola came under the radar. Things took a wrong turn when the actress and model posted a cryptic note on social media. Now, Gaurav has finally opened up about rumors speculating their divorce. The actor said, “We are happily together as a couple.” Read on!

Gaurav Khanna opens up on divorce rumors

Ever since Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola publicly discussed their decision to have kids or not, some speculated trouble in paradise. When Akanksha shared a cryptic note about heartbreak and relationships, it added fuel to the fire. Finally, Gaurav has broken his silence, putting divorce rumors to rest.

While talking to Times of India, the Anupamaa actor expressed, “I feel it’s the work of keyboard warriors who don’t even try to get details from the person about whom they are writing.” Talking about his wife’s cryptic note, Khanna shared that it was part of publicity for her upcoming web series. But people took it as if they were heading towards separation.

Clarifying that they are in a good place, the actor divulged, “We are happily together as a couple. Akanksha is getting back to acting, and I support her totally in whatever she wants to do. We respect each other's feelings and will always do. There is no truth to any speculations.”

For those wondering what Akanksha posted that created so much confusion, well, she took to her social media handle and dropped a black-and-white post, which read, “Jis rishte ki buniyaad main sirf zarooratein ho. Wahan dil hamesha qurbaan hota hai.” Further in the caption, she expressed, “Just when we thought we were ready, we weren’t.”

Coming to Gaurav Khanna, he has been part of various successful shows like Kumkum, CID, and Anupamaa. Last year, he also won Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19. After taking over TV, the actor is now looking forward to exploring OTT. The popular TV actor expressed that television is his house, and it has given him a lot. “But after doing serials and reality shows, I would like to do OTT projects,” he opined, adding that Salman Khan said he wants to work with him. “I am sure that he is a man of words and whatever he says, he does it,” he concluded.

