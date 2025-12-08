Exclusive: Not Farrhana, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna wanted Pranit More in top 2

Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 19 concluded with actor Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy after receiving the highest number of votes in the grand finale held on December 7, 2025. The Anupamaa star won a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and secured his spot as the champion of the season. The top five contestants included Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Gaurav himself, with Farrhana Bhatt announced as the first runner-up and Pranit More as the second runner-up.

The Salman Khan hosted reality show premiered on August 24, 2025, featuring 16 contestants. Later, wild card contestants Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar joined the house, adding new dynamics to the game. Throughout the season, Gaurav built strong bonds, especially with Pranit More, which continued to reflect even after his win.

Why Gaurav Khanna wanted Pranit More beside him in the top 2

After the finale, Gaurav Khanna spoke to Pinkvilla and shared that he was genuinely upset that Pranit did not reach the top two with him. He said, “In my view, Pranit should have been there with me, and I really felt bad when my friend, with whom I had so much fun for a week and planned what we would do when we reached the top two, had to leave. When he went out, I couldn’t even feel happy about being in the top two. I was only sad that my friend was gone.”

Gaurav also mentioned that he had only two close friends in the house, Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari. He added, “When Mridul was evicted, I really wanted him to stay with me in the top five, but he also left. I had only two close friends in the house, and I just wished at least one of them would stay with me.”

Despite his confidence in his gameplay, Gaurav shared that he did not expect to win the season. “Saying that I was confident I would win wouldn’t be right. I wanted to win, and I knew that my honesty and the way I played the game with dignity would connect with people outside, so I was confident about that. But I didn’t know I would actually win the show. I’m really happy that I did,” he said.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 winner: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan-hosted show, beats Farrhana Bhatt and takes home Rs 50 lakh cash prize