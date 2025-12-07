Bigg Boss 19 winner: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan-hosted show, beats Farrhana Bhatt and takes home Rs 50 lakh cash prize

And the wait is over! Bigg Boss 19 has finally come to an end. With Salman Khan as the host, the reality show has wrapped up another successful season. Filled with ugly fights, heated arguments, emotional moments, and endless drama, the show definitely kept viewers engaged until the very end. Day by day, the curiosity about who would be announced the winner reached new heights. And now, with the conclusion of the grand finale, the show has its winner, and he is none other than Gaurav Khanna. Meanwhile, Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the runner-up.

Gaurav Khanna, popular for his role of Anuj in Anupamaa, lifted the trophy and couldn't contain his happiness over winning Bigg Boss 19. Celebrating his victory, Gaurav hugged his wife, Akanksha, and other contestants as they congratulated him. His journey, spanning over three months, consisted of lots of ups and downs. Apart from the coveted trophy, Gaurav also took home prize money worth Rs 50 lakh.

His victory marks a significant achievement, underscoring his resilience and competitive spirit despite the challenges he faced during his time in the Bigg Boss house. Gaurav refused to change his personality for the sake of the game and believed that picking fights wasn't the only way to be seen or showcase his game. The Anupamaa actor's friendship with Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur garnered him significant attention inside the house. During his stint, Gaurav proved how staying true to yourself always pays off.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 19 started premiering on August 24, 2025. The show featured contestants from different walks of life, such as YouTubers, actors, social media influencers, and models. The lineup included well-known names such as Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Zeishan Quadri, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Natalia Janoszek.

Pinkvilla congratulates Gaurav Khanna on his victory and wishes him all the best for future projects!

