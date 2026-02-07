Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on cheating allegations: ‘Being married…’

Bigg Boss Season 19 recently concluded on a high note, with actor Gaurav Khanna being crowned the winner. Amid ongoing speculation about his relationship with his wife, Akanksha Chamola has now reacted to the trolling she faced online over a dance video with fellow actors.

Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola on dance video trolls

Reacting to the trolls, Akanksha Chamola reshared a video by influencer Jayati Unscripted, in which she said, “Log apne saare kaam-dhandhe chhod ke Akanksha pe focused hain.” (People have dropped all their work and businesses and are completely focused on Akanksha.)

In the video, the influencer questioned why Gaurav’s victory had suddenly turned into a “problem” for Akanksha, pointing out how every professional move she makes is now being scrutinised.

Moreover, the influencer highlighted the double standards. She pointed out that while Gaurav, as part of Anupamaa, shared intimate scenes with co-actors, his character or commitment was never questioned. Akanksha, on the other hand, is being policed for simply doing her job.

The influencer further remarked, “Yeh bhi toh actor hi hain na. Understand that.” Sharing the clip on her social media handle, Akanksha added, “This is feminine energy at its peak.”

For those unaware, Akanksha faced backlash for dancing with her co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan at a promotional event for her upcoming show. Earlier, she had also faced similar trolling for appearing in a dance video with Awez Darbar, with some users even speculating about trouble in her marriage.

Earlier, Akanksha had been direct about the speculation surrounding her relationship with husband Gaurav Khanna. The actress stated, “Being married and not cheating is basic.”

She further added that loyalty is not a grand gesture, but the bare minimum, and faithfulness should never be treated as an achievement, but as a given.

Looking ahead, Akanksha Chamola will appear in the show Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, which will stream exclusively on ShemarooMe from February 12, 2026.

On the other hand, Gaurav Khanna recently bagged the top honour on Bigg Boss Season 19, which concluded on December 7, 2025. Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up.

