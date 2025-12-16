Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Mallik asks to stop romantically linking him to Tanya Mittal, apologises for ‘hurting’ her

It’s only been just over a week since Gaurav Khanna was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were awarded 4th and 5th ranks, respectively. Rumors about the two having feelings for each other are rampant on the internet, with fans of the ship overanalyzing every moment they were together. As more clips from their time on the reality TV show float around the internet with rumors of a romantic relationship growing stronger by the day, the musician has stepped up to ask his fans to stop ‘making this into some nonsensical romance’ and not link them together anymore.

Amaal Mallik shuts down dating rumors with Tanya Mittal

Indian music producer Amaal Mallik was inevitably romantically linked to influencer Tanya Mittal after being paired up during a task on Bigg Boss 19. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, denouncing the actions by his and her fans dissecting each interaction between them. He confirmed that they only got together because it was required to do so by the show. “Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha (brother it was a ‘task’) and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance. I am grateful to Tanya Mittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season.”

He added how he may have emotionally damaged her and said things that have affected her fans as well, apologising for it. “I know I’ve said things which must’ve hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her. Just know such things happen and that’s how one realises his or her shortcomings and works on them.”

The 35-year-old warned the viewers against wanting them to behave romantically, especially since it would affect her public perception. “I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way. Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & It is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/ camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space…” He advised his and Tanya Mittal’s fans to stop bringing them together.

