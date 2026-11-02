Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan gets evicted from Salman Khan's show, calls it ‘most beautiful chapter of my life’

Bigg Boss 20 has entered its ninth week, and the competition inside the house is getting more intense with every passing day. However, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought an emotional moment for the contestants as Panchayat actor Aasif Khan was eliminated from the reality show. Salman Khan announced his eviction after he received the lowest votes from the audiences.

Aasif Khan's eviction leaves housemates emotional

Aasif's exit left his close friends Yung DSA and ScoutOP in tears. Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey and several other contestants also struggled to hold back their emotions as the actor prepared to bid goodbye. Before walking out, Aasif delivered his final goodbye, making the moment even more memorable. Aasif said, "Friends, welcome to the last episode of BB News. Actor Aasif Khan's journey ends here. I'll meet you again in a new character at a cinema near you. You were watching BB News, TathasTwo."

Aasif Khan reflects on his Bigg Boss 20 journey

Following his eviction, the actor took to social media to express his gratitude for the Bigg Boss 20 experience. Describing his stint on the reality show as the ‘most beautiful chapter of my life’, Aasif looked back at the journey and the memories he made inside the house.

A look at Aasif Khan's journey on the reality show

Aasif initially emerged as a strong contender during the first week. However, his aggressive behavior and confrontational approach soon became a talking point. He was involved in an argument with Qazi Touqeer, during which he was seen losing his temper.

He later got into a disagreement with Aman Gandhi over their respective professions. His remarks about Aman's body of work did not go down well with several viewers. Salman Khan also reprimanded him for his aggressive conduct and foul language, making him the first contestant to receive such a warning.

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