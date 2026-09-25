Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan’s ‘real men’ moustache remark sparks debate in house, angers Salman Khan

Aasif Khan has once again found himself at the centre of attention inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The Panchayat actor, who has already faced criticism over his conduct on the reality show and was called out by Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, made a remark about masculinity during a recent task. His statement about men without moustaches quickly became a talking point among the housemates.

Aasif Khan says moustache is a mark of ‘real men’

During the task, Aasif spoke about his Rajasthani roots and explained why he considers a moustache an important part of his identity. He said, “Hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai (We come from Rajasthan. This moustache is our identity, and we don’t consider men without moustaches to be real men).”

The statement did not go unchallenged. While Yung DSA appeared to support Aasif’s viewpoint, Gullu objected to the comment and pointed out that several men do not sport moustaches. He said, “A lot of people don’t keep moustaches. Jinke aap show mein aaye ho voh bhi mooch nahi rakhte (the person in whose show you are currently in also doesn’t keep a moustache). Inki mardangi hai mooch (his manhood is just moustache).”

Mahhi Vij challenges Aasif’s take on masculinity

Aman Gandhi also disagreed with Aasif’s statement, adding another voice to the discussion inside the house. Mahhi Vij, meanwhile, directly criticised the actor’s definition of a ‘real man’ and argued that masculinity should not be associated with aggression or physical appearance. She said, “Inhone bola real mard aise hote hain, real mard bilkul aise nahi hote. Real mard ghar ko jod kar rakhte hain, naaki inke tarah aggressive hote hai.”

Aasif’s Bigg Boss 20 journey continues

Aasif’s latest remark comes amid increasing attention around his stint on the reality show. His interactions and confrontations have already generated discussion both inside the house and among viewers. With the housemates now openly challenging his views, it remains to be seen how Aasif responds to the criticism in the upcoming episodes.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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