Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan's wife Zeba breaks silence on his viral hug with Love Gill, says ‘Bas, bahut hua...’

Actor Aasif Khan’s journey in Bigg Boss 20 has been grabbing attention, and his recent moments with fellow contestant Love Gill have sparked a wave of discussion online. Amid criticism over their growing closeness and questions about Aasif’s marriage, his wife, Zeba, has now addressed the chatter. Taking to Instagram, she shared a detailed note defending her husband and urged viewers to watch the show beyond viral social media clips.

Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba breaks silence

Zeba captioned her post, “Bas, bahut hua”, and wrote, “As Aasif's wife, I think it is important to say this once, from my heart and with complete clarity. To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him - I'm talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it. Please refer to the 24*7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media.”

Check out Zeba's post below:



Zeba says their marriage is ‘secure’

She further explained, “You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don't make the game a judgment of someone's character or marriage.”

Zeba also urged viewers to form their own opinions about Aasif based on his complete journey. “So, to everyone watching - watch Aasif, watch his journey, see the person for yourself, and support him for who he truly is. A few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth.”

Aasif and Love’s viral moments spark reactions

Zeba’s post came after a clip of Aasif Khan and Love went viral on social media. Love was seen hugging Aasif while comforting him after a decision did not go his way. In the latest episode, she was also seen resting her head on his chest during the nomination process.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm.

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