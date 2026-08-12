Bigg Boss 20: After Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra, Pamala Serena says she 'can't participate in Salman Khan's show'

Lock Upp Season 2 became a talking point with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner and several contestants earning a strong following. Amid speculation that some of the show’s contestants could enter Bigg Boss 20, Pamala Serena has now addressed the rumors surrounding their participation. The reality star revealed that the contestants will have to wait before appearing on another reality show.

Pamala Serena reveals why she can't participate in Bigg Boss 20

In an interview with Telly Talk India, speaking about the possibility of participating in another reality show, Pamala Serena revealed that the contestants are currently bound by a waiting period. She said, “For a few months, we can’t do any more reality TV shows. But we have got offers. A lot of offers are coming.”

Has Pamala Serena been offered Bigg Boss 20?

When asked specifically whether she had received an offer for Bigg Boss 20, Pamala chose not to disclose details. Keeping the mystery, she said, “I can’t tell you.”

Pamala also opened up about her upcoming plans and hinted at multiple professional commitments. She shared, “And I think I will be coming to India quite a lot. I am here now. I am here another four-five days. We are doing some projects. Then I will go back and come back.”

About Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 is teasing viewers with a new theme. In the first promo, Salman Khan makes a grand entrance on a horse before saying, “Joh Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu! (What happened in Karan Arjun will now happen in Bigg Boss).” A second promo reveals that every contestant will receive a ‘vardaan’. Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026. The reality show will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors.

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